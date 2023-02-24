 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 15.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama to resume executions after multiple failed injections prompted system review, governor says

Alabama will resume the executions of death row inmates, the governor said Friday, three months after multiple failed lethal injections prompted an internal review of the state's capital punishment system.

In a letter to state Attorney General Steve Marshall, Gov. Kay Ivey called for the state's execution proceedings to resume.

"Now it is time to resume our duty of carrying out lawful death sentences," the Republican wrote in her letter.

In November, the Ivey asked Marshall to pause executions and requested the state Department of Corrections to conduct a "top-to-bottom review of the state's execution process" after problems with multiple lethal injections came into the national spotlight, CNN previously reported.

"Far too many Alabama families have waited for too long — often for decades — to obtain justice for the loss of a loved one and to obtain closure for themselves," Ivey wrote in the letter. "This brief pause in executions was necessary to make sure that we can successfully deliver that justice and that closure."

Ivey's request on Friday comes after the Department of Corrections announced earlier in the day it had completed its review of Alabama's capital punishment system. In a letter to the governor, Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm announced his department is prepared to carry out death sentences moving forward.

"I am writing to report that our review is now complete," Hamm wrote.

State obtains new equipment

Hamm said the department decided to add to its pool of available medical personnel for executions and it conducted multiple rehearsals to ensure the staff are well-trained and prepared to carry out their duties during the execution process.

"In addition, the Department has ordered and obtained new equipment that is now available for future executions," Hamm said.

In his letter, Hamm also cited a change in the Supreme Court of Alabama rule for scheduling executions, at the governor's request.

Under the new rule, established in January, the court will issue an order allowing the governor to set a "time frame" for the execution to take place, Hamm wrote. The state attorney general said the change "will make it harder for inmates to 'run out the clock' with last-minute appeals and requests for stays of execution."

Previously, the court was required to issue an execution warrant scheduled on a specific date.

"As you know, this caused unnecessary deadline pressure for Department personnel as courts issued orders late into the night in response to death-row inmates' last minute legal challenges," he said.

Alabama faces scrutiny over executions

In her request to halt executions in Alabama last year, Ivey asked Marshall to withdraw the state's only two pending motions to set execution dates for two death row inmates, CNN reported.

The state faced intense scrutiny last year after problems with several executions came to light. In November, corrections officials halted the scheduled execution of prisoner Kenneth Smith, citing time constraints caused by a late-night court battle.

In another case, Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed in July for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so. That execution is now considered "botched" by the Death Penalty Information Center.

Ivey said in November she does not believe Department of Corrections officials or law enforcement are at fault for recent problems, but that "legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here."

There are currently 166 inmates on Alabama's death row, according to the Department of Corrections website.

