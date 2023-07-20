Alabama death row inmate James Barber expected to be executed following appeals court ruling

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Fountain, western Tippecanoe and southwestern Warren Counties through 315 PM EDT... At 238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williamsport, or 15 miles northeast of Danville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Williamsport around 250 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Veedersburg. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 15 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH