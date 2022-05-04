Alabama church known for role in voting rights movement is on the list of most endangered historic places

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette and Covington. .Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above flood stage through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated later this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins and county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It may then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon depending on Friday's rainfall. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&