After serving 38 years for a murder he didn't commit, Maurice Hastings has finally been declared innocent

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Williams.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 PM EST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain around 18.1 feet
through this evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

After serving 38 years for a murder he didn't commit, Maurice Hastings has finally been declared innocent

Maurice Hastings, a man wrongfully convicted of a 1983 robbery-homicide and sexual assault, has been declared innocent by a California judge.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge William C. Ryan formally declared Hastings factually innocent and cleared the arrest and prosecution from his criminal record during a Wednesday hearing, according to a news release from California State University Los Angeles.

"It means a lot. I'm grateful for the judge's ruling, and the apologies -- everything has been wonderful today," Hastings said during a news conference after the ruling. "I'm ready to move forward with my life. I'm a happy man right now."

Hastings, 69, was freed from prison in October after DNA from the 1983 attack identified another suspect. He had been serving a life sentence for the crime, despite the fact that witnesses supported his alibi during the time of the murder and no physical evidence linked him to the scene, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Innocence Project.

An oral swab from a sexual assault kit collected shortly after the attack was finally tested in June 2022, according to California State University, Los Angeles, which hosts the Los Angeles Innocence Project. The DNA conclusively ruled out Hastings and pointed instead to Kenneth Packnett, who died in 2020 while serving a prison sentence for kidnapping and rape.

During the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Martha Carrillo issued Hastings a "long overdue apology" on behalf of the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

"I am sorry, very sorry, for the injustice, the great injustice, that my office and the criminal justice system perpetrated upon you. There's a lot to be learned from that," she said. "We are humbled by that lesson and we'll take it to heart. I know that it's not enough to say 'I'm sorry,' for 38 years in prison, and I realize that, and I'm humbled."

Carrillo also apologized for not heeding Hastings' previous requests for DNA testing on the evidence.

Hastings wrote to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in 2000, asking them to test the DNA, which he said would "conclusively show that I was not the person involved with the deceased at the time of the crime."

After the news conference, Hastings said that "despair" had set in as he faced the possibility of spending life in prison for a crime he did not commit.

"It's a lot of hopeless moments to go through," he said. "A lot of trials. But you know, it's all worth it right now."

"Now I feel vindicated," he added.

With his record cleared, Hastings wants to focus on "enjoying life," he said. He's currently participating in an entrepreneurship boot camp and performing outreach with homeless communities.

"As time goes on, I'll look to do some other things that give back to people," he said.

