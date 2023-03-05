After serving 38 years for a murder he didn't commit, Maurice Hastings has finally been declared innocent

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers and creeks in Indiana...Illinois... Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River, Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Indiana... East Fork White River at Williams. .Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana. Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the Mississinewa River at Ridgeville. Crests are expected to be very close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on the East Fork White River. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd, which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of the gage sites. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along the large majority of the gage locations. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&