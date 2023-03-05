After almost going extinct, endangered Mexican wolf species is making a US comeback, officials say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Williams.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.The Wabash River at Lafayette in western indiana has reached
moderate flood stage. The river is expected to remain in moderate
flood stage through this evening and begin falling thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 PM EST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain around 18.1 feet
through this evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for portions of the following river
and creeks in Indiana...

Mill Creek, Sugar Creek, East Fork White River, Eel River.


...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
in Indiana...

Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Mississinewa River,
Flatrock River, Tippecanoe River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After almost going extinct, endangered Mexican wolf species is making a US comeback, officials say

  • 0

The Mexican wolf population in the United States surpassed 200 individuals in 2022, federal officials announced -- a stunning recovery for a species that nearly went extinct, with just seven known wolves in existence in the late 1970s.

A total of 241 Mexican wolves were documented in Arizona and New Mexico in 2022, according to a Tuesday news release from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

"This milestone has been 25 years in the making," said Brady McGee, US Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator, in the release. "To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable. In 2022, we recorded more packs, more breeding pairs, and a growing occupied range, proving we are on the path to recovery. These achievements are a testament to partner-driven conservation in the west."

The Mexican wolf population has doubled since 2017 and increased by 23% from 2021, according to the release. A total of 136 wolves were documented in New Mexico and 105 in Arizona.

The Mexican wolf is the rarest subspecies of gray wolf found in North America, the release said. The species had become extinct in the wild by the late 1970s, largely due to killing by humans and habitat loss.

In 1977, the US Fish and Wildlife Service embarked on a plan to conserve the species, launching a captive breeding program with the seven remaining known Mexican wolves in collaboration with the Mexican government. The service released the first captive-born Mexican wolves back into the wild in 1998.

There are a total of 31 Mexican wolf breeding pairs currently documented by the service. In 2022, those pairs produced 121 pups, 81 of which survived to the time of the count, for a survival rate of 67%, the release said.

A total of 109 of the wolves are outfitted with radio tracking collars that will help researchers understand their movement and behavior.

"The road to recovery for any endangered species is neither straight or easy, and this has proven to be the case for the Mexican wolf," said Jim deVos with Arizona's Game and Fish Department in the release. "With the stunning growth that occurred in 2022, recovery has accelerated at an amazing rate...While the road to recovery still has ground to be covered, in 2022, the recovery program covered a lot of ground."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.