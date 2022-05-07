 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington,
Lafayette, and Montezuma.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Edwardsport.

Wabash River at Riverton and Terre Haute.
.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Saturday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.3
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After a 100 year absence, California condors are released back into the Northern Redwoods

This undated photo provided by Yurok Tribal Government shows two California condors waiting for release in a designated staging enclosure, which is attached to the flight pen.

 Yurok Tribal Government /AP

The critically endangered California condor has been absent from Northern California redwood forests for over a century -- until Tuesday, when the Yurok Tribe and Redwood National and State Parks reintroduced two birds to the woodland area, the culmination of a 15-year reintroduction project.

California condors have been out of Northern California's redwoods since 1892, according to a statement from the Yurok Tribe, California's largest Native American tribe.

There are only around 200 adult California condors left in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Of these, only 93 have produced offspring.

"For countless generations, the Yurok people have upheld a sacred responsibility to maintain balance in the natural world. Condor reintroduction is a real life manifestation of our cultural commitment to restore and protect the planet for future generations," Joseph L. James, chairman of the Yurok Tribe, said in the statement.

"On behalf of the Yurok Tribe, I would like to thank all of the individuals, agencies and organizations that helped us prepare to welcome prey-go-neesh condor back to our homeland," he said, using the Yurok name for the California condor.

The pair of condors were released from the Northern California Condor Restoration Program's flight pen at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and immediately started flying over the redwoods, according to a Facebook post from the tribe. They hope to release two more captive-raised condors at a later date and eventually cultivate a self-sustaining condor population like the one that once thrived in the area.

The four total condors, including one female and three males between the ages of two and four years old, were all born in captivity. But they were raised in large flight pens designed to mimic their natural environment as closely as possible to prepare them for life in the wild. The World Center for Birds of Prey even lent the reintroduction program a seven-year-old condor to teach the youngsters "worldly knowledge they need to survive outside of captivity." The birds will be closely monitored for "appropriate behavior" after release, the statement said.

The birds are a crucial element of Yurok culture, playing a prominent role in the tribe's creation story and cultural dances.

"The loss of the condor has limited our capacity to be Yurok because prey-go-neesh is such an important part of our culture and traditions," Yurok Wildlife Department Director Tiana Williams-Claussen said in the tribe's statement. "In a very real way, restoring condor habitat and returning condor to Yurok skies is a clear restoration of the Yurok people, homeland, ecological systems, culture, and lifeway,"

The condors' population declined dramatically during the 20th century due largely to the use of lead bullets for hunting -- the birds scavenged carcasses and would die from lead poisoning, according to the IUCN. Birds have also died after consuming carcasses of animals exposed to pesticides and ingesting trash, such as glass fragments and plastic pieces. In 2019, California banned the use of lead ammunition in wildlife hunting in an effort to help protect scavengers like the condors.

