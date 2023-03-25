Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette down to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

Actor Jonathan Majors, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday morning in an alleged domestic dispute, New York police say.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody following a 911 call made from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement said. The 30-year-old woman had "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said.

Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

A spokesperson for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

"He has done nothing wrong," the spokesperson told CNN Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Majors is no longer in police custody, according to the NYPD Saturday night.

The-CNN-Wire

