 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Montezuma.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Multiple rounds of rain over the last few days is bringing minor
flooding along lower portions of the White River and upper portions
of the Wabash River. Additional rainfall Thursday evening through
Friday evening should keep portions of the White and Wabash above
flood stage through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Wednesday was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 13.2 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall to 12.4 feet and begin rising
again early Saturday morning. It will rise to 13.7 feet
Sunday morning. It will then fall again but remain above
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Accused Colombian drug lord Dairo Usuga 'Otoniel' extradited to the US, source says

  • 0

The accused Colombian narco-trafficker Dairo Usuga, also known by the alias "Otoniel," was extradited to the United States on Wednesday to face drug trafficking charges, a source within the Colombian National Police told CNN.

Usuga is widely considered to be the boss of the "Clan del Golfo," a powerful drug cartel that controls cocaine routes into Mexico and the United States. He was expected to appear before a US judge in the next few hours.

He faces multiple drug-trafficking charges in New York and Florida district courts. The State Department has previously offered up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

Usuga was captured by Colombian authorities in October in a rural area of the northwestern Uraba region in Antioquia province, a feat President Iván Duque celebrated as "the biggest arrest of a narco-trafficker by the Colombian police since the days of Pablo Escobar."

At the time of his arrest, the alleged cartel leader was facing at least 122 charges for drug trafficking, criminal association, murder and money laundering, according to the Colombian Attorney General's office.

His extradition was approved by presidential decree after the Colombian State Council denied an appeal by several victims of Usuga's alleged crimes who wished to see him tried in Colombian court.

The so-called Clan del Golfo consists of former members of terrorist organizations and "uses violence and intimidation to control the narcotics trafficking routes, cocaine processing laboratories, speedboat departure points, and clandestine landing strips," according to the State Department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.