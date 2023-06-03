 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

A West Virginia state trooper is killed in a shooting, and a suspect is under arrest, authorities say

  • 0

(CNN) — A West Virginia State Police trooper was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Friday in the southern part of the state, and a suspect has been arrested, state and federal officials said.

State police Sgt. Cory Maynard was fatally shot in the line of duty in Mingo County, Will Thompson, US attorney for West Virginia’s southern district, said.

Few details about the shooting were immediately released. The shooting killed Maynard “and injured another person,” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Louisville, Kentucky – which leads a field division that includes much of West Virginia – said.

The shooting set off a manhunt, and a suspect eventually was arrested, the Louisville ATF office said Friday. ATF agents in West Virginia supported police in the search, the office said.

Details about what led to the shooting, precisely where it happened, the injured person’s condition, the arrest and where the suspect was being held weren’t immediately available.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered that flags at state-owned facilities be flown at half-staff in honor of Maynard.

Justice was “absolutely heartbroken” over Maynard’s death, the governor said as part of a series of tweets.

The governor asked West Virginians to join him and the state’s first lady “in embracing Trooper Maynard’s family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time.”

During authorities’ search for the suspect, the Mingo County emergency management agency warned the public to stay indoors. A Friday night graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School was postponed out of respect for Maynard.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.