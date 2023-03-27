A tiny, 600,000-year old shrimp is now Utah's official state crustacean

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A tiny, 600,000-year old shrimp is now Utah's official state crustacean

The brine shrimp, a tiny but important crustacean, has been officially named Utah's state crustacean.

 Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Brine shrimp, tiny crustaceans living in the Great Salt Lake area for hundreds of thousands of years, are now officially the state crustacean of Utah.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed House Bill 137 into law March 17, according to the legislature's website. The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on February 17 and the state Senate on March 3.

Brine shrimp join other unusual Utah state symbols such as the state dinosaur -- the Utahraptor, obviously -- and the state cooking pot, a Dutch oven.

Brine shrimp are "small crustaceans that inhabit salty waters around the world," according to a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

The tiny creatures range in size from just a third of an inch to half an inch, says the news release. They are found in Utah's Great Salt Lake.

But despite their diminutive size, the crustaceans play crucial roles in Utah's economy and ecosystem. Their eggs are harvested and used as food for fish and shrimp, helping to contribute to a multimillion-dollar business in Utah, the release noted.

The brine shrimp fishery at the Great Salt Lake "supplies over 40% of the worldwide demand for brine shrimp," according to the department.

And it is not just humans who benefit from the shrimp population. A variety of birds also feed on the brine shrimp, including eared grebes, which depend on the crustaceans while molting and unable to fly during their migration.

"The importance of the brine shrimp in the Great Salt Lake ecosystem can't be overstated," said John Luft, program manager for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources' Great Salt Lake Ecosystem, in the news release. "We are thrilled about the designation of the brine shrimp as the state crustacean and the attention they are getting for their role at the Great Salt Lake."

Brine shrimp have been present in the Great Salt Lake area for more than 600,000 years, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

