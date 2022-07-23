A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR CARROLL...NORTHERN TIPPECANOE AND NORTHERN HOWARD COUNTIES... At 913 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Kokomo, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Kokomo, West Lafayette, Delphi, Flora, Battle Ground, Camden, Burlington and Yeoman. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 175 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH