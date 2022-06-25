 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach

A suspected land mine was removed from a Florida beach, according to police.

The old military ordinance was discovered Wednesday on an unnamed portion of beach near the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, according to a Facebook post from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is "pretty confident" that the ordinance was an old land mine, Debbie Carson, a media relations officer at the office, tells CNN.

Carson says that Vero Beach, the second most populous city in Indian River County, was a military training base for WWII. So finding old military ordinances is "rather common."

Wednesday's land mine was "at least the second or third time" the sheriff's office has dealt with an ordinance in 2022, Carson said.

Officers from the sheriff's office monitored the scene while waiting for explosive specialists from the Patrick Air Force Base, who safely removed the mine. No one was injured, the sheriff's office says.

"We always want people to use caution around" suspected military ordinances, Carson said. "The chances of one of them still being able to explode after all this time and being exposed to salt water is pretty minimal."

Still, beachgoers who spot a suspicious object on the beach should use caution and call the police, Carson says.

In the 1940s, Indian River County was used as a Marine Air Squadron Base and a training ground for Naval and Marine aviators, according to the Museum of Florida History.

