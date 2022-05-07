 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A small plane crashed into a backyard in Houston. All four people on board walked away

  • 0

A small plane carrying four people crashed into a backyard in Houston on Friday, and all four people on board walked away.

Officials responded to a report of a small-engine aircraft crash less than 10 miles from Houston's Hobby Airport around 4 p.m.

"Four civilians were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, all self-extricated, with no injuries reported," the Houston Fire Department said on Twitter. "Houston Fire received reports of a gazebo on fire. [Firefighters] arrived on scene quickly & extinguished the fire."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told CNN in a statement the plane, a twin-engine Cessna 421, crashed after departing from Hobby Airport at around 2:45 p.m. The plane, which is registered in Mexico, was headed to San Antonio International Airport, according to the statement.

Lalo Gonzalez was supposed to leave for a trip on Friday when he got a call from his brother-in-law telling him to rush over to his house. Gonzalez discovered a small plane had crashed just a couple of feet from his home.

"The turbine engine and the small plane landed about 13 feet from my home's back wall," he told CNN.

Aerial images captured by CNN affiliate KHOU showed the plane in a neighbor's backyard with a smashed wing, which had torn through a fence. Houston firefighters could be seen dousing flames in the gazebo.

In photos taken by Gonzalez, the plane can be seen looking largely intact with a charred turbine engine.

Initially, authorities would not allow Gonzalez into his home, which lost electricity, water and gas after the crash, he said. Once police let him and his wife enter for their belongings, they discovered the damage caused by the plane.

"My fence, the patio and all the lawn chairs are damaged," he said, adding a neighbor's whirlpool spa was "completely burned."

The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation and will provide additional updates, the FFA said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.