A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine

One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.
Friday night's winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.
Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be worth $1.35 billion while the potential lump sum cash payout is $724.6 million.
Friday's jackpot was Mega Millions' second-largest ever, surpassed only by the lottery's record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
