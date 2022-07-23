 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BOONE                 CLINTON               HAMILTON
HOWARD                MADISON               TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

TIPPECANOE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, CARMEL, DELPHI, FARMLAND,
FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MUNCIE,
NOBLESVILLE, PARKER CITY, TIPTON, UNION CITY, WEST LAFAYETTE,
WINCHESTER, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Carroll and northern
Tippecanoe Counties through 200 PM EDT...

At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Brookston, or 12 miles southwest of Monticello, moving southeast at
30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Delphi.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 174 and 184.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for
central, north central and west central Indiana.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

A pilot was seriously injured after a small plane crashed near a San Jose neighborhood

A small plane crashed near a neighborhood by the Reid-Hillview Airport, the San Jose Police Department said in a tweet.

 KPIX

A small plane crashed near a neighborhood by the Reid-Hillview Airport in California on Friday night.

The crash was reported at 7:12 p.m., and a male pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

The pilot was stabilized and has non-life threatening injuries, the police department's media relations unit said in an email to CNN.

There were no reports of other injuries or property damage, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board responded, and the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation, police said.

