 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

A passenger took over controls and crash landed a small plane at Martha’s Vineyard Airport after the pilot suffered a medical condition, officials say

  • 0

(CNN) — A pilot of a small plane suffered a medical emergency in the air Saturday, prompting a passenger to take over controls and make a crash landing with no landing gear at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, authorities said.

The pilot of the aircraft, a Piper Meridian Turboprop six-seater plane, suffered a medical condition as it approached the airport Saturday afternoon, the West Tisbury Police Department said in a statement.

The passenger then took over the controls and “crash landed” at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the grass near a runway, Massachusetts State Police said. The hard landing caused the aircraft’s left wing to break in half, state police said.

The woman, 68, suffered minor injuries, West Tisbury police said. The man was extricated from the plane and flown to a Boston hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, state police said. Both are Connecticut residents, according to state police.

The plane had departed from Westchester, New York, earlier in the afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, the FAA said in a statement to CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you