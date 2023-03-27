A one-eyed rescue cat is the newest Cadbury Bunny and the first feline to hold the role

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A one-eyed rescue cat is the newest Cadbury Bunny and the first feline to hold the role

A one-eyed cat named Crash is the first-ever cat to win the Cadbury Bunny contest, making him the brand's official "spokesbunny" for the year.

The chocolate company announced Crash's win in a news release Tuesday. The lucky winner is an 8-year-old from Boise, Idaho, according to the release.

Crash was injured in a "devastating" car accident, according to the release. The accident left him "severely injured and left with one eye."

While healing at a local shelter, Crash's "quirky, outgoing personality" earned him the love of shelter staff, the release said.

As the winner of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, Crash will star in the 2023 Cadbury "Clucking Bunny" commercial. He'll also receive a prize of $5,000 for himself, as well as $5,000 "to the shelter of his choice," according to the release.

Crash's owner, Maddie Corey, expressed her pride at her furry friend's accomplishment in the release.

"We are jumping with joy to hear Crash is the next Cadbury Bunny but not surprised as he is always the center of attention in any room. He's been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown," said Corey. "We can't wait to see Crash take center stage for this year's Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial and share his story with the world."

Crash's commercial will premiere March 25, according to the release. He follows in the footsteps of Annie Rose, a therapy dog named last year's Cadbury Bunny, and Betty, a tree frog who took home the prize in 2021.

It is the fifth year of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts, but the first year the brand has specifically sought out rescue pets. Crash was chosen from thousands of entries, according to a March 6 news release from Cadbury. The adorable group of finalists included a chinchilla named Ande, a sheep named Timmy, and a duck named Ping.

