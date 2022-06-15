A newborn baby was abandoned in a gravel pit 36 years ago. Now, her mother has been charged with murder

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe, Warren, Carroll, Parke, Vermillion,
Fountain and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

A newborn baby was abandoned in a gravel pit 36 years ago. Now, her mother has been charged with murder

  • 0

A Massachusetts woman has been arrested in connection with the 1985 death of a newborn baby in Frenchville, Maine.

A dog found the abandoned newborn in a gravel pit on December 7, 1985, and carried her less than 700 feet to its owner's home, according to a news release from Maine State Police (MSP).

Detectives were later able to track the dog's path to the location where their investigation showed the baby was born and left abandoned in below-zero temperatures, according to the release.

The case went cold for nearly 40 years.

But on Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Lee Ann Daigle, formerly Lee Ann Guerette, of Lowell, Massachusetts, at her home and charged her with murder. Authorities were able to identify her due to advancements in technology, such as DNA and genetic genealogy, the release said.

"This case was the culmination of decades worth of investigative work from dozens of now retired and current detectives who never gave up finding answers and justice for Baby Jane Doe," the MSP release said.

Daigle was extradited to Maine, the release said, and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, near the Canadian border.

Daigle made her first court appearance Tuesday and a judge ordered that she be held without bond, the court clerk told CNN Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to the public defender for comment on behalf of Daigle.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.