Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A man already serving 3 life sentences for murder has been charged in 2004 homicide cold case

  • 0

A man serving life sentences for three 2005 Las Vegas-area murders has now been charged in a 2004 killing there, authorities said Thursday.

Investigators determined Norman Flowers, 48, is a suspect in the 2004 death of Keysha Brown after they asked for more forensic testing during a July 2022 cold-case review of the killing, Las Vegas police said Thursday.

The police department's forensic laboratory in December gave detectives a report "confirming ... Flowers was the suspect" in Brown's death, police said in a news release.

Details about what the forensic testing entailed or why any such testing didn't help identify a suspect years ago weren't immediately available. CNN has sought comment from Las Vegas police.

Flowers has been charged with open murder and sexual assault in the 2004 case, according to court records and police.

Flowers is serving three life sentences at Nevada's High Desert State Prison on convictions of first-degree murder in the 2005 killings of three women in the Las Vegas area: Sheila Quarles, Marilee Coote and Rena Gonzalez, authorities said.

Brown was found dead a few blocks east of the area's famous strip of casino hotels and miles south of downtown Las Vegas on October 19, 2004, police said.

Brown had been stabbed, beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted, police said.

At the time, detectives couldn't identify a suspect, police said.

Police have not said whether they know of a motive in Brown's death.

As for Flowers' open murder charge: In Nevada, that charge is a general homicide allegation that would allow a jury to decide the level of the offense at conviction, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

