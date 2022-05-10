 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant
Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into the weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, High water affects a few low river cabins
and county roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A lottery player found a forgotten $242,256 ticket in his wallet

  • 0

A Michigan man was in for a welcome surprise when he discovered a forgotten lottery ticket in his wallet -- and won $242,256.

The anonymous winner bought a few tickets from the Michigan Lottery's April 30 Fantasy 5 jackpot at a gas station in Clawson, Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Lottery.

"When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets," the winner said in the Monday release. "I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later."

Forgotten ticket in hand, he then checked the Fantasy 5 winning numbers online.

"When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn't believe what I was seeing," the winner told the Michigan Lottery. "I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn't a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won."

The 65-year-old player plans to use his winnings to start college funds for his grandchildren and save for his retirement, according to the release.

The chances of winning the jackpot in the Fantasy 5 game are just 1 in 575,757, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.