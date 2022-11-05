A great white shark photobombed a photographer's snap of a surfer

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Vermillion and Parke Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&