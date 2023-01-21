 Skip to main content
...Accumulating snow expected late tonight and early Sunday...

A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio
Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon.
Accumulating snow of 1 to 2 inches will be possible across
central Indiana from 400 AM through mid day as this system passes.
Isolated amounts of 3 inches will be possible.

Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces late tonight
and on Sunday morning. Exercise caution if you plan on driving.
Slow down and allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be
prepared to use winter weather driving skills.

A Florida woman is barricading herself inside a Daytona Beach hospital room after shooting her terminally ill husband

A woman has confined herself to a room inside a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital after shooting her terminally ill husband on Saturday, police say.

Officers arrived at the Advent Health Hospital after receiving a report of about a person being shot, Daytona Beach police said in a release obtained by CNN affiliate WESH.

"Officers have evacuated staff and patients around the room, and at this time the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients. No one else has been injured," the release said. "We are currently negotiating with the female to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital."

Police are asking for people to stay away from the area.

CNN has reached out to hospital staff, some who are currently on lockdown inside the hospital.

The status of the woman's husband is unclear at this time.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

