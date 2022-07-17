A fact-focused report on the Uvalde school massacre is expected to be released to the public Sunday

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Tippecanoe and northern Montgomery Counties through 100 AM EDT... At 1208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Crawfordsville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Crawfordsville around 1220 AM EDT. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 161 and 162. Interstate 74 between mile markers 24 and 36. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH