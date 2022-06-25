 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in Orange County, California

A coyote attacked a 2-year-old girl in Orange County, California, according to police.

The coyote attacked the toddler on Tuesday in Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley, according to a news release from the Fountain Valley Police Department. The girl is recovering from her injuries, police said in another news release.

Wildlife officers on Thursday trapped and euthanized the coyote in the park, Patrick Foy, a captain at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told CNN. DNA from the child's clothing was matched to the coyote's DNA, Foy said.

Coyotes are native to California where they help keep rodent populations under control, California Department of Fish and Wildlife says. But the canines can still pose a threat to humans, especially if they become accustomed to interacting with humans or eating human food.

In April, a coyote attacked and injured a young girl on Huntington Beach, causing serious injuries. Foy said that there have been one or two other coyote attacks on humans in California this year.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife encourages residents to avoid feeding coyotes and to keep trash in secure bins to prevent coyotes from being accustomed to coming near humans. If you encounter a coyote, you should keep a safe distance, make noise by shouting or clapping your hands, and make yourself bigger by lifting and waving your arms, according to the department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.