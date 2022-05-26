A CNN Hero and grief counselor has advice on speaking to children about the Uvalde massacre

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Tippecanoe County in west central Indiana... * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Lafayette, or near Lafayette, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Purdue University around 840 PM EDT. Lafayette and West Lafayette around 845 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Battle Ground. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 174 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH