A Black FedEx driver who said 2 White men shot at him has been fired, his attorney says

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

A Black FedEx driver who said 2 White men shot at him has been fired, his attorney says

(CNN) — A Black FedEx driver who said he was shot at and chased by two White men while delivering packages in Mississippi last year has been fired from his job, his attorney told CNN.

D’Monterrio Gibson, 25, was fired because he did not accept a part-time, non-courier job that the company offered in mid-July, FedEx told CNN affiliate WAPT. CNN has reached out to FedEx for comment.

Last week, a mistrial was declared in the trial of Gregory and Brandon Case, a White father and son who, according to court documents, were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and shooting into a motor vehicle.

The mistrial was declared after a video that captured a police interview with Gibson following the incident was not turned over to the prosecution or defense by the Brookhaven Police Department, Moore has said. CNN has reached out to the department for comment.

Prosecutors said they will retry the case, WAPT reported.

Gibson said he was chased and shot at by the men while delivering packages in the southwest Mississippi city of Brookhaven in January 2022. He was not injured.

The day after the shooting, Gibson said, FedEx put him on the same route on which the incident happened. After two days of working that route, he said, he started having anxiety and almost had a panic attack. FedEx had been voluntarily paying for Gibson’s therapy.

Before he was fired, Gibson was on workers’ compensation leave.

“FedEx has shown its true colors,” Gibson’s attorney said in a statement to CNN Monday evening. “It has never cared about my client’s black life. How could any employer be so insensitive and tone deaf and fire a dedicated employee after he almost lost his life working for the company?”

Moore said he looks forward “to holding FedEx accountable in a court of law for intentional infliction of emotional distress for sending Mr. Gibson back to the same, very dangerous route the very next day after the attack by the Cases.”

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Holly Yan, Rebekah Riess and Mitchell McCluskey contributed to this report.