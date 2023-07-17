A bison gores a woman near lakeside cabins in Yellowstone National Park, seriously injuring her

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER,
SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

A bison gores a woman near lakeside cabins in Yellowstone National Park, seriously injuring her

(CNN) — A bison gored a 47-year-old Arizona woman Monday morning in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, leaving her with significant injuries to her chest and abdomen, park officials said.

The woman was walking with another person in a field near the Lake Lodge Cabins on Yellowstone Lake’s north shore when they saw two bison, the park said in a news release.

The people turned to walk away from the bison, but one of the animals charged and gored the woman, the release reads.

A helicopter took the woman to a hospital in Idaho. Details about the woman’s condition weren’t available, according to the release.

“It is unknown how close the individuals were to the bison when it charged,” the release reads. “This incident remains under investigation.”

Yellowstone was home to about 5,900 bison as of summer 2022, according to the National Park Service. The large herbivores have lived continuously in the area of the park since prehistoric times, despite almost going extinct during the 20th century, according to the service.

Females can weigh up to 1,000 pounds, and males can weigh as many as 2,000 pounds.

Yellowstone visitors should stay more than 25 yards from bison and other large animals, the news release reads. Bison can “become more agitated more quickly” during their mating season, which falls from mid-July through mid-August, and can run three times faster than humans, according to the release.

This is the first bison-related incident this year, according to the release. The last reported incident took place on June 28, 2022, when a bison gored a person in the park.

