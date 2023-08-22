A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his New York home, police say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his New York home, police say

  • 0

(CNN) — A 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his Westchester County, New York, home and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday morning, police said.

The child was in the yard of the North Castle home when he was attacked around 11:16 a.m., the North Castle Police Department said in a news release. Authorities did not release specifics on the boy’s injuries.

“The parents were right there and assisted the child fearlessly,” North Castle Police Chief Peter Simonsen told CNN affiliate WABC.

Officers responding to a 911 call about the attack arrived to find the bear still in the yard, police said.

The bear “continued to present a danger to first responders and area residents” and was euthanized at the scene, police said.

“Our concern was he did not retreat, so at one point he did advance and when you have that many human beings, I would think that an animal of that kind would normally retreat and it did not,” Simonsen told WABC. “The normal reaction of bears is to run away, especially with heightened activity and noise, they usually retreat.”

The bear was taken to the Westchester County Department of Health to be tested for rabies, according to a spokesperson for the health department.

The bear was described as a male black bear larger than a cub but not yet an adult, WABC reported.

Black bears generally prefer to forage for wild foods away from people and attacks are rare, according to the US Forest Service.

“More often than not, a wild bear will detect you first and flee from the area,” the forest service notes. “However, black bears that have become accustomed to humans and their foods may not run away.”

The agency advises those who encounter black bears to remain calm, continue facing the animal, make lots of noise and slowly back away while keeping children and pets close, among other tips.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.