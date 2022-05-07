 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A $34.99 Goodwill purchase turned out to be an ancient Roman bust that's nearly 2,000 years old

  • 0

A $34.99 purchase got one Texas woman an unexpected piece of art from ancient Roman times.

Back in August 2018, Laura Young was shopping in an Austin-area Goodwill when she stumbled upon a 52-pound marble bust.

"I was just looking for anything that looked interesting," Young said, and when she saw it, she knew she had to have it.

"It was a bargain at $35, there was no reason not to buy it," Young said. She told CNN Friday she has been reselling her antique finds since 2011.

After the transaction, she knew she had to do some digging to see if the piece had any history to it.

And history it had.

Little did she know that purchase would have Roman ties and end up in the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA), 4 years later.

She contacted auction houses and experts to get any information she could on the marble structure.

Eventually, Sotheby's confirmed that the bust was in fact from ancient Roman times, and they estimated it to be about 2,000 years old.

A specialist was able to track down the bust on a digital database and found photos from the 1930s of the head in Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, Germany.

Lynley McAlpine, a postdoctoral curatorial fellow at SAMA, told CNN it is believed to be the bust of Sextus Pompey, a Roman military leader. His father, Pompey the Great, was once an ally of Julius Caesar.

The bust was housed in a replica of a Pompeii home, also known as Pompejanum, which was commissioned by King Ludwig I of Bavaria.

There it was on display until World War II, which was the last time it was seen until Young bought it in 2018.

The bust, along with other artifacts in the home, had been moved into storage before the Pompejanum was bombed and destroyed during the war. At some point, the piece was stolen from storage.

"It seems like sometime between when it was put into storage until about 1950, someone found it and took it," McAlpine said. "Since it ended up in the US it seems likely that some American that was stationed there got their hands on it."

Young says she still wonders just how the piece ended up at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.

She said she tried to find the person who donated the statue through Craigslist, but had no luck.

"I would really love it if whoever donated it came forward," Young said. "It's most likely not the original person who took him, but would still like to know the story."

The piece is currently being lent out contractually to SAMA for a year, but McAlpine explains it is still technically owned by Germany since it was looted from storage.

Young is proud to see her unique find on display for others to learn its history, but after May 2023, the bust will be sent back to Germany where it'll go back on display, once again, in the Pompejanum.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you