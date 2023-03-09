 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional
rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

A 3-foot exotic reptile was found in a Philadelphia park

A Philadelphia park visitor made a rare discovery when they came across at 3-foot exotic reptile that is usually only seen wandering through the wetlands of central and South America.

Police responded to FDR Park Sunday and were able to capture the creature, which was determined to be a caiman, and called in animal control officials for assistance.

Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) Philly advised police to tie the mouth of the reptile, so they wrapped caution tape around its snout.

Caimans are in the same family as alligators and crocodiles, according to the Amazon Aid Foundation. They can get up to 5 feet in length but the one retrieved from the park measured about 3.5 feet.

The caiman, believed to be about 3 years old, appeared to be in good condition and wasn't starving, which is an indication that it was recently living in a home, ACCT Philly's Sarah Barnett told CNN.

"We don't know exactly how he ended up in the park, but it's most likely that someone let him go overnight," Barnett said.

The ACCT Philly team brought the reptile, which they named "Cay man," to their facility where it stayed overnight. The team then contacted the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which picked up the reptile Monday and took it to a rehab facility for further care, Barnett said.

ACCT Philly posted photos of the caiman on its Facebook page and encouraged people to not release their exotic animals into the wild.

"If you have an animal you can no longer keep, including caimans or any other animal that is extremely difficult to humanely house, please reach out to us instead of just letting them go," the post said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.