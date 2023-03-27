A 1,500 pound great white shark named 'Breton' is currently swimming off the coast of North Carolina

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A 1,500 pound great white shark named 'Breton' is currently swimming off the coast of North Carolina

As spring breakers take to the beaches of North Carolina's Outer Banks, they might be joined by an aquatic friend spotted just off the coast: a great white shark named Breton.

Breton is one of dozens of sharks being tracked by OCEARCH, a nonprofit marine research group which provides open-source data about shark migration.

On Saturday, Breton's tracker "pinged" near the Pamlico Sound on North Carolina's Outer Banks. The adult male shark is around 13 feet long and weighs about 1,437 pounds, OCEARCH reported.

OCEARCH first tagged Breton near Nova Scotia in September 2020 with an electronic tracker, which pings whenever he breaks the water's surface.

Like other great whites in the Atlantic, he seems to currently be making his yearly migration from the Florida Keys northward to Canada. OCEARCH previously told CNN the sharks spend their summers in the "very rich feeding grounds" off the eastern US and Canada before returning south again for the winter.

Breton was the first shark tagged during OCEARCH's 2020 Nova Scotia expedition, according to its website. He was named after the "wonderful people of Cape Breton," says the organization.

And Breton has company: Several other great white sharks being tracked by OCEARCH have also reached the North Carolina coast. Simon and Jekyll, both 8-foot long male white sharks, pinged near the Pamlico Sound Saturday.

Great white sharks are marked as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The predators mostly face population decline due to overfishing of their prey as well as accidental capture by fishermen.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.