Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches
earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash
River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few
days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week
or longer in some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Saturday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

8 people injured in stabbing incident at an Oklahoma City nightclub

Eight people were injured, including two critically, after a stabbing incident in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say a "large fight" broke out at a nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning in the city's Bricktown district.

"Several police officers were posted outside the club as part of security protocols and saw the fight occurring, with several injured people exiting the club onto the sidewalk," police said in a Facebook post. Officers found two people "bleeding profusely" from what appeared to be "serious stab wounds."

"Officers immediately began rendering lifesaving measures by applying tourniquets and direct pressure to stop the loss of blood," authorities said.

So far, police say it's "unclear" what caused the fight, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

