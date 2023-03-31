8 bodies discovered by police and Canadian Coast Guard in a Mohawk Nation territory near US border

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds will shift to the west and then northwest Saturday. * WHERE...Central Indiana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&