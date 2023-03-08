6-year-old who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The 6-year-old who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher in January will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR. Students return to Richneck Elementary on January 30 in Newport News, Virginia.

 Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/TNS/Getty Images

The 6-year-old who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher in January will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR.

Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner spent more than a week in the hospital for her wounds following the January 6 shooting, CNN previously reported.

"After researching this issue thoroughly, we do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn told WTKR Wednesday.

"I can say the prosecutorial efforts are focused on determining what the facts are, applying those facts to the law, and determining whether we can charge anyone with a crime that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Gwynn added.

When reached by CNN, Toscano Law Group, which represents Zwerner, declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to Gwynn and the attorney for the student's parents, but has not immediately received a response.

