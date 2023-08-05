6-year-old boy severely injured after apparent fall from Florida rollercoaster, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Tippecanoe.

* WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 628 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory
area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, West Lafayette, Delphi, Shadeland, Dayton, Battle
Ground, Yeoman and Purdue University.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Tippecanoe and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
West Lafayette.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 592 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 38 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN,
SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON,
VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

6-year-old boy severely injured after apparent fall from Florida rollercoaster, officials say

  • 0

(CNN) — A 6-year-old boy in Florida was left severely injured at a theme park after apparently falling from a ride that was nearly two dozen feet above where he was found, authorities said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at Fun Spot America’s Galaxy Spin roller coaster ride in Kissimmee, around 22 miles south of Orlando.

“Units arrived to find a 6-year-old with traumatic injuries under the roller coaster track, which was approximately 20 feet above,” Osceola County spokesperson Mark Pino told CNN in a statement.

The child was transported to an Orlando hospital, Pino said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services told CNN it is aware of and investigating the incident.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks said in a statement the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the ride and found it to be in “normal operating condition with no mechanical issues,” but the roller coaster remains closed pending an investigation.

The theme park’s website describes the Galaxy Spin roller coaster as a “wild-mouse-style” ride which takes riders “around sharp and tight corners” while producing “heavy G forces.”

Fun Spot America, which operates theme parks in Florida and Georgia, said it is working with the department and the ride’s manufacturer on the investigation, according to the release.

“All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again,” the news release stated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.