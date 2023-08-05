6-year-old boy severely injured after apparent fall from Florida rollercoaster, officials say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in north central Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Tippecanoe. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 628 PM EDT, the public reported heavy rain in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lafayette, West Lafayette, Delphi, Shadeland, Dayton, Battle Ground, Yeoman and Purdue University. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&