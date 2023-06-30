 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

6 miles of Chattahoochee River closed ahead of holiday weekend due to E. coli contamination

  • 0

(CNN) — E. coli contamination from a sewage discharge has prompted the closure of a six-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River in Roswell, Georgia, ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.

The river is closed from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry Road, according to a tweet from Chattahoochee Riverkeeper.

Jason Ulseth, a riverkeeper for the organization, told CNN that the contamination was found on Thursday at the bottom of the river bed. Portions of disintegrated toilet paper were seen floating in the area, Ulseth said.

Crews have been tracking and sampling the contamination for more than a week. The closed area of the river is where levels of E. Coli were the highest, Ulseth said.

Ulseth says it’s difficult to determine when the closure will be lifted.

E. Coli is the common name for many strains of bacteria, most of which are harmless but some of which cause disease in humans. Some strains produce the Shiga toxin, which can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.