5 things to know for Sept. 15: Queen, Capitol riot, Rail strike, Immigration, Ukraine

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... Mostly clear skies and calm winds have again lead to fog development overnight. Areas of fog have reduced visibility to 3 miles or less across much of the region. Patchy dense fog, especially over areas north and east of Indianapolis is possible through the morning commute. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to improve by 1000 AM.