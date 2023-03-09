5 things to know for March 9: Federal budget, Storm, Ukraine, Food prices, Instagram

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd. Flooding is expected to persist well into next week with additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&