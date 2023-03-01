5 things to know for March 1: Greece train, Ohio toxic train, Chicago, RSV, Ukraine

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Clinton. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&