5 things to know for Aug. 21: Hilary, GOP debate, Maui fires, World Cup, Moon mission

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&