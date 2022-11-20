 Skip to main content
...NEAR TO BELOW ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT TO EARLY MORNING...

Overnight lows tonight will range from 8 to 15 degrees across
central Indiana with moderate winds expected. This will lead to
wind chills dropping to near and below zero degrees overnight and
lasting until shortly after sunrise. Wind chill values could drop
as low as -5.

Bundle up and wear a hat and gloves if you are outside to prevent
the threat of frostbite and hypothermia.

5 people are killed, at least 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

  • 0

Five people were killed Saturday night at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police announced. Another 18 people were injured in the mass shooting at Club Q.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," said Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody.

Castro did not clarify whether the suspect was included in the count of people who were injured in the shooting.

Police declined to speak about a possible motive. Colorado Springs Fire Capt. Mike Smaldino said 11 ambulances responded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were received.

"We will be here for many, many hours to come," said Castro.

In a statement on social media, Club Q said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.