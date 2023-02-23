5 killed in Arkansas plane crash while en route to scene of a fatal explosion at Ohio factory

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River, Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...From this morning to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 5.2 feet early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 14.7 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

5 killed in Arkansas plane crash while en route to scene of a fatal explosion at Ohio factory

5 killed in Arkansas plane crash while en route to scene of a fatal explosion at Ohio factory

Emergency vehicles appear near the site of a small aircraft crash in Little Rock, Arkansas, Wednesday, February 22.

 Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP

Five people who worked for an environmental response consulting firm were killed in a plane crash Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas, while on their way to a metal factory explosion site in Ohio, officials said.

The plane was carrying employees of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health when it took off from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around noon Wednesday, according to the firm and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The employees were headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio to respond to a fatal explosion at a metal factory, a spokesperson for CTEH told CNN in an email.

The twin-engine plane crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff near the Little Rock airport, the National Transportation Safety Board told CNN in an emailed statement.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," Dr. Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, said in a statement. "We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the NTSB. Investigators are expected to arrive at the scene Thursday.

"Once on scene, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, maintenance records and the pilot's medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation," NTSB said in the statement.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at 12:02 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said in a Facebook post.

There was a line of storms moving through the area around the same time, according to CNN Weather. There were no warnings alerted for the storms, but the National Weather Service issued a special statement calling for gusts up to 50 mph.

The highest gust at the airport was 46 mph, recorded at 12:02 p.m.

CTEH is a consulting firm that provides responsive services, including environmental data collection and management, incident management, industrial hygiene, safety, toxicology and human health consulting for public and private sectors, the company said.

