5 children among 6 killed in a car crash on an interstate in Tennessee

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries.  Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, upstream of Lafayette. On the White, near
or just south of Centerton, and along the East Fork White, between
Shelbyville and Columbus. Most smaller tributaries are past crest
and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

5 children among 6 killed in a car crash on an interstate in Tennessee

  • 0

Six people, including five children, were killed and one woman was injured in a car crash on Interstate 24 in Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Emergency medical services responded to a collision of two vehicles at the interstate's westbound mile marker 23 in Robertson County, according to a news release from Robertson County Emergency Medical Services.

"A total of 4 Advanced Life Support ambulances responded to this scene and one helicopter/air ambulance," the release said. "Initial arriving units worked quickly to search for, assess and triage the total 9 patients involved."

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was not injured, according to the release.

"Only one other vehicle was involved. The vehicle was a car that was found upside down with very extensive damage," the release read. "Another adult male was ambulatory on the scene and reported to responders that he had been in this car. This man was stable with what appeared to be minor injuries at that time."

An adult female "believed to have been ejected from the car" was found in critical condition, according to the release. The woman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Her current condition is unclear.

Six others, including five children, were pronounced deceased on the scene "with injuries that could not be resuscitated," the release read. All six, whose ages range from 1 to 18 years old, are believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol told CNN in a statement they are investigating the crash and will release additional information when it becomes available.

"Our office recognizes the incredible difficulty of this scene. Further coordination to involve professional mental health and counseling services for responders has been established," Robertson County Emergency Medical Services said in its release. "Please keep the families and persons involved in your thoughts and prayers."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.