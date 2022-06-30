 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

4 people killed, 3 critically injured in second deadly human smuggling incident in Texas this week

  • 0

Four migrants were killed and three people critically injured during a chase and crash in Encinal, Texas, in what authorities described as the second deadly human smuggling incident this week near the southern border.

The crash occurred Thursday on Interstate 35 about 40 miles north of Laredo, according to a tweet Thursday from Lt. Chris Olivarez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Troopers are investigating the fatal crash in which the driver, who is suspected of human smuggling, evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle, according to a tweet from DPS' South Texas Region.

The driver was been airlifted to a hospital, according to Olivarez.

The deaths come days after 53 migrants died in San Antonio in what a Homeland Security Investigations' official called the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history.

San Antonio police officers on Monday discovered an abandoned tractor-trailer on the outskirts of San Antonio with dozens of dead migrants inside. Some victims could be younger than 18.

Authorities in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras have said they are collaborating with the US in trying to identify the people who died on Monday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.