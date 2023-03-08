4 people die after 2 small planes collide midair in Winter Haven, Florida

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM EST Wednesday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

4 people die after 2 small planes collide midair in Winter Haven, Florida

All four people aboard two small planes that collided midair Tuesday were killed, the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida said.

The crash happened over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, about 45 miles southwest of Orlando.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane operated by Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in Winter Haven and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed wing plane operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College were involved in the crash, authorities said.

The sheriff's office has identified three of the four crash victims:

• Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, was a pilot and flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation. Baker was aboard the Cherokee Piper 161.

• Zachary Jean Mace, 19, of Winter Haven, was a student at Polk State College. Mace was aboard the Cherokee Piper 161.

• Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was aboard the Piper J-3 Cub.

Deputies are working to confirm the identity of the fourth person, who was aboard the Piper J-3 Cub.

"My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today's crash," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

One plane was found partially submerged in Lake Hartridge, and the second plane was completely submerged -- "21 feet underwater ... on the bottom," said Steve Lester, chief of staff for the sheriff's office.

The cause of the midair crash is unclear. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, Judd said.

