...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

4 people are dead in a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, and a suspect is still at large, official says

(CNN) — At least 4 people are dead after a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, Saturday morning, a county official says.

The suspect, who authorities have not yet identified, is still at large, Melissa Robinson, a spokesperson for Henry County, told CNN.

Hampton is a small city about 29 miles south of Atlanta in Henry County.

Robinson said the first call about the shooting came in around 10:45 a.m. ET. The incident happened in an area close to the Dogwood Lakes subdivision, an area that features lake-front homes and a nearby baptist church.

“The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit,” a statement on the Hampton Police Department’s Facebook page reads.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has also been notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

