3 people stabbed at a Target in Los Angeles, suspect shot and in custody, police say

Three people were stabbed inside a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police said.
Investigators believe the suspect, who is now in custody, was shot by a security guard, LAPD Officer Luis Garcia said.
Officers responded to a call of a stabbing at 6:22 p.m., Garcia said.
There is no information on the victims' or suspect's condition, the officer said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
