...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY...

Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will
result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing
Saturday night along with widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

3 people dead at Georgia shooting range, officials say

Three people died Friday at a shooting range in Grantville, Georgia, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting range, the agency said to CNN in an email.

The Coweta County Coroner, Richard Hawk, confirmed that three people died.

Grantville is about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for more details.

