3 Marines who were found dead in a car in North Carolina died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

3 Marines who were found dead in a car in North Carolina died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

  • 0

(CNN) — Three Marines who were found dead in a privately-owned vehicle parked outside a convenience store in Hampstead, North Carolina, on Sunday, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday performed autopsies on the three bodies and determined the deaths were “consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning,” the release said.

On Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a missing person, the release said. The caller said her son, a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune, had failed to arrive on a flight to Oklahoma the night before.

The woman told law enforcement she had spoken with a supervisor in her son’s unit and that someone was en route to Hampstead to see if they could find the missing Marine.

Later that morning, the sheriff’s office was informed that the missing person, as well as two other Marines, had been found dead inside of a vehicle parked at a Speedway convenience store, the release said.

The Marines were identified Tuesday as 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 23-year-old Lance Cpl. Merax C. Dockery and 23-year-old Lance Cpl. Ivan R. Garcia, according to a release from the US Marine Corps.

Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group, extended his “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the family, friends and colleagues of the three Marines.

“Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time,” McWilliams said.

Hampstead is about 17 miles northeast of Wilmington and about 40 miles south of Camp Lejeune.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.