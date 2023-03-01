 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

3 Kansas City police officers shot while executing a search warrant, chief says

  • 0

Three Kansas City, Missouri, police officers were hospitalized after being shot while executing a search warrant Tuesday night, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said.

The officers' injuries are not life-threatening, Graves said in a news briefing, noting they are able to talk from their hospital beds.

"That's the best situation under these circumstances that I could hope for, is that our officers are alert, they're awake and they're talking," she said.

The officers were part of a tactical response team executing the warrant at a home shortly after 9:30 p.m. local time, Graves said.

Police knocked and identified themselves, she said, and were met with gunfire when they tried to breach the door.

Officers returned fire, but it is unclear how many shots they fired or if they hit the gunman or anyone else in the home, the chief said.

The scene of the shooting is still active and police are still working to arrest the suspect, Graves said.

"That's still playing out. We hope that the end of that is going to be peaceful and that it results in us taking someone into custody," she said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation because Kansas City police fired shots at the scene, according to the chief. Graves did not provide details about the investigation or the warrant.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet that he is praying for the officers.

"We've been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be," he said. "I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.